Chief meteorologist Kenton Gewecke anchored his last newscast for KOMU on Monday night.
Gewecke will head to New York City to work for ABC's weather and climate team, but will be working behind the camera as a meteorologist producer for Good Morning America, World News Tonight and other ABC News Live shows.
I'm heading to network!I am staying in broadcast meteorology, going behind the camera, and joining the ABC News weather/climate team @Ginger_Zee as a meteorologist producer.I will be working in at Good Morning America, World News Tonight, and other ABC News Live shows. pic.twitter.com/k5LBFjJ5RV— Kenton Gewecke (@KentonGewecke) June 21, 2022
Gewecke started at KOMU in 2013 as a weathercaster intern and was our chief meteorologist for over eight years. He is thankful to have had the opportunity to grow his career in Columbia.
"I never ever ever ever would have believed someone if they told me that before I turn 30 I will have an amazing community of people who have trusted me and enjoyed my work, nightly, for nearly a decade," Gewecke said.
Gewecke has shared that KOMU was not just his office or job, it was his home.
"I've laughed so hard I cried, and also, cried. I've had truly countless heart-to-heart conversations within these walls. This room is not a studio to me. This room has been my home," Gewecke said.
The room where it all happened. pic.twitter.com/5gA3QhFIAx— Kenton Gewecke (@KentonGewecke) June 17, 2022
As Gewecke leaves what he feels is home, he looks forward to what the next decade will bring in the Big Apple.
"Now it's time to move on. I'm the eagle ready to fly out of the nest and find my own territory in the world. It isn't going to be easy. I'm not naive. but I know I am loved," Gewecke said.
It has been an honor. pic.twitter.com/J5xmsWtjFd— Kenton Gewecke (@KentonGewecke) June 19, 2022