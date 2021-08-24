COOPER COUNTY − Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers confiscated 1 pound of methamphetamine from a Kentucky man on Monday, which also led to his arrest.
State Troopers stopped a vehicle for following too close yesterday on eastbound I-70 in Cooper County. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately one pound of methamphetamine in the trunk.https://t.co/QSrtEvi45y pic.twitter.com/Fg3bTCF9kl— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) August 24, 2021
Larry Dyer, 59, of Centertown, Kentucky, was driving on eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County. MSHP troopers then stopped his vehicle for following too close.
Troopers then searched the vehicle and found one pound of methamphetamine in the truck, according to a tweet from MSHP Troop F.
Dyer was charged with first degree trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to an arrest report.
Dyer was taken to Cooper County Jail on no bond.