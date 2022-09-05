CAMDEN COUNTY − A 29-year-old man from Kentucky drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks.
Tyler Elliot, from Louisville, Kentucky, was reportedly impaired when he jumped into the water from a pontoon around 4:15 p.m. Saturday at the 4 mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm, according to an incident report from the highway patrol.
Elliot had "diminished swimming capabilities," according to the report. He was recovered and pronounced deceased at 9:25 a.m. the following day.
Troopers investigated a drowning Saturday afternoon near the 4 mile mark of the Grand Glaize Arm at Lake of the Ozarks. A 29 year old man from Kentucky was pronounced deceased on scene.Information about the incident can be found at the link below.https://t.co/a3GLWYdfKv pic.twitter.com/XbbEx7jFJz— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) September 5, 2022