COLE COUNTY - A Kentucky man was seriously injured after a high-speed motorcycle accident Sunday evening, according to a crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Around 6:20 p.m., 49-year-old Raymond Thomas from Wingo, Kentucky was traveling west on US 54, just east of Old Bass Road. He was driving a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle without a helmet, the release stated.
As Thomas was traveling at a high rate of speed, his motorcycle veered off the left side of the roadway, where it overturned and threw him from the bike, the report said.
Thomas sustained serious injuries and was transported to University Hospital by MU air.
The motorcycle was totaled in the accident.