COLUMBIA – MU Extension is helping young students in Columbia learn kitchen skills through the Kids in the Kitchen summer program.
A weekly class hosted by Kelly Rich, a nutritionist with MU Extension, encourages kids ages 6 to 15 to eat healthy meals and teaches kitchen skills they can use at home.
Students learn food safety skills, such as sanitizing a workstation and washing hands. Participants also learn general kitchen safety including oven safety, and knife skills, though the younger kids use plastic knives.
“When I send these recipes home, many of our families can’t really afford to go out and necessarily buy all the ingredients that they need for a recipe,” Rich said. “So from a very early age we are teaching these kids to try and utilize what you have at home.”
Teaching students how to substitute ingredients and introducing them to new foods they would otherwise likely not try are two goals of the program.
“Most of the time they’re going to find out that they like something new,” Rich said of the kids.
Every week the students make a new recipe together that they can eat at the end. The kids learn about eating healthy and the different food groups.
“It’s so good!” one boy exclaimed as he ate the day’s recipe, chocolate pudding mixed in a plastic zipper bag.
