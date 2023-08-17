COLUMBIA − Children can receive free school supplies and health screenings at different back-to-school events this week.
Powerhouse Community Development Corporation's Back to School Bash will take place at the MU Health Care Pavilion, located at 17469 W. Ash Street in Columbia, from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
Children will receive free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, sports physicals, health screenings, shoes and household essentials. There will also be a health fair and general information fair.
From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Renz Blendz barber shop is hosting its third annual Back2School event at Albert-Oakland Park, located at 1900 Blue Ridge Road in Columbia.
Free haircuts, backpacks and school supplies will be provided. Kids can also play games, hear from motivational speakers and snack on free food at the event.
The Back to School Bash is sponsored by Veterans United Foundation, the Beacon of Hope Foundation, Shelter Insurance, The Crossing, API, American Shoe, New Balance, Ryzing Sonz Motorcycle Club and Bold Academy. The Back2School event is sponsored by Powerhouse Community Development Corporation and Gentle Hands United.