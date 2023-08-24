CALLAWAY COUNTY - Kingdom City man Brendon Stith was rearrested on Wednesday after he was found with stolen property from the Kingdom City area.
The investigation ensued after a report was filed from a local farmer who stated that his Ford tractor, front-end loader and a car hauler trailer were stolen, all of which has a combined value of over $25,000. Deputies conducted a follow-up at a residence in the 4500 block of County Road 220, only to recover the stolen equipment and to find Stith hiding inside the building.
Following his being discovered, Stith was arrested for second-degree burglary, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, first-degree property damage and stealing more than $25,000. Stith was later charged later the same day and denied bail.
Stith was previously out on bond from a previous investigation from May 2023 in which he was charged with stealing and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. He was released on a $25,000 bond following these initial charges.