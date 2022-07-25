CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Kingdom City woman was left in serious condition after she was struck by a car in a hit-and-run on Route JJ early Monday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Rita Y. Pitt, 66, was walking northbound on Route JJ around 6:30 a.m. when a vehicle going southbound struck Pitt.
The vehicle then continued in an unknown direction.
Pitt was transported by Callaway Emergency Services to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.
Currently, no information is known about the vehicle that struck Pitt or who was driving that vehicle.