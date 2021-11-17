PETTIS COUNTY - A Knob Noster, Missouri woman is dead after a Tuesday afternoon crash in Pettis County.
The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. on Route HH at Cedar Drive.
According to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, Terry Randolph, 50, of Marshall, was driving a motorcycle east on Route HH when he swerved to avoid a dog in the road.
The motorcycle traveled off the road, overturned and became airborne.
Both Randolph and his passenger, Kari Robinson, 36, were thrown off the motorcycle. Randolph and Robinson were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, the report said.
Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene. Randolph was taken to Bothwell Regional by the Pettis County Ambulance District for moderate injuries.
This is Troop A's 70th fatality for 2021.