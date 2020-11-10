Kwik Kar offers free car washes to veterans

JEFFERSON CITY– Kwik Kar Wash Detail and Lube will honor veterans and active-duty service members on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
Customers will receive free Supreme Washes and Tire Shine when they present military identification to customer service representatives.
Kwik Kar has three drive-thru locations in Jefferson City and Osage Beach that will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“The sacrifices these heroes have made to keep our country free is something that deserves to be honored and celebrated,” Kwik Kar Partners Mike Burbank and Nick DeSimone said.
Veterans and active-military members who take advantage of the promotion will also have the opportunity to win one of three complimentary Extreme Interior Cleans.