COLUMBIA - The pandemic has caused the food industry to go into a labor shortage. Fast food chains have had to make difficult decisions due to the shortage, whether that be closing stores early or temporarily closing locations.
One of the chains that has been hit in Columbia is Five Guys. Five Guys just recently had to temporarily close their location on North Stadium Boulevard due to the lack of workers.
Maurice Albritton is one of the managers from the Five Guys that had to temporarily shut down. According to Albritton, the franchise had to combine the two staffs they had in Columbia in order to have enough workers.
This past March marked the third month in a row with an employment increase in the food industry. Despite this, food industry employment remains down from the previous year. The industry has 1.8 million less jobs filled in comparison to February of 2020.
A study from the National Federation of Independent Business found that 42% of business owners reported job openings in March.
As the demand for going out to eat continues to grow, restaurants are placed in a difficult position. Owners will need to see employment continue to grow in order to meet demands.