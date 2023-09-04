COLUMBIA − Labor unions have been seeing a rise in overall participants recently as workers look for higher wages and better working conditions.
In a Bureau of Labor Statistics report, the number of wage and salary workers belonging to unions grew by 273,000 from 2021 to 2022, amounting to a 1.9% increase.
"It's just workers coming together. It's not a big, third party, it's just workers coming together," Laborers' Local 955 representative Andrew Hutchinson said.
The membership rate did drop from 10.3% to 10.1% in 2022. For context, there was a 5.3 million increase in wage and salary workers that was mostly among nonunion workers. The BLS called this increase "disproportionately large."
State Rep. Kathy Steinhoff (D-Columbia) formerly was the president of the teachers union in Columbia, and saw first hand the impact of a group of workers coming together.
"They find that the union is a place that gives them that voice, in order to make better decisions about their working conditions, their compensation, and then the effectiveness of whatever business it is," Steinhoff said.
Findings also showed a correlation between union membership and weekly median salary. The median weekly earnings for full-time workers and union members was $1,216, compared to $1,029 for nonunion workers.
"As with everything there's good and bad," Steinhoff said. "I'm sure there's some bad unions out there, but there's far more good unions than bad unions."
Missouri is one of 23 states that does not have Right to Work laws. The states that have enacted the legislation guarantee that no individual can be forced to join or pay dues to a labor union as a condition of employment.
In terms of union membership rates by state, Missouri sits under 10% membership. States on the west coast like California, Oregon and Washington, all sit above 15%.
"I want to make sure that we're setting good standards, and good working conditions, and wages, and benefits," Hutchinson said.