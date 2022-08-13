COLUMBIA - Over 100 people were in attendance for the Laborers Local 955's "Rally to Stop PTO Cuts for UM System Workers" protest Saturday.
A new proposal, offered by UM curators back in June, would affect about 13,000 UM staff across it's four campuses: UMKC, UMSL, MU, Missouri S&T and those in the MU Healthcare system.
In this proposal, vacation, sick and personal days are bundled in a larger Paid Time Off (PTO) Bank. Days off for holidays and winter break would remain the same.
"If you want to add those benefits, add them, do not take away our benefits." Kevin Perkins, a staff member in MU's Campus Dining Services.
The Paid Time Off Bank also varies depending on whether you are a salaried or a part time employee.
If you are part time, you have 18 days at hire, after three years it goes up to 23 and then 28 after ten years. For full time employees, they would start off with 23 days, then receive 28 days after three years.
This in comparison to the current policy, which will simplify the process of taking time off according to MU spokesperson Christian Basi.
This new plan also provides a short term disability plan and parental/caregiver leave so upon hire, hourly employees would have 18 days off for vacation, sick and personal days and then 9 days off for holidays and 4 days off for winter break a total of 31 days, those days off have been the policy for the UM System since 2016.
In addition this proposal provides a short term disability plan and parental/caregiver leave. Staff would have a maximum four paid weeks off in addition to the 31 paid days off for parental and caregiver leave plus a maximum of 21 weeks for short-term disability leave with 60% replacement salary
The issue that brought protesters to MU's campus Saturday is that the 31 days off is less time than what is currently provided. Until the UM Board of Curators votes otherwise on Sept. 7, the current policy is that hourly staff receives 41 paid days away from work.
"The benefits are the whole reason why I'd work for MU, just down the road for the Columbia Public School District they're paying more for custodians" Luke Fennewald, an MU custodian said. "So the benefits are the whole reason why people work here, cutting those off by any means is a mistake in my mind."
The UM System will host a series of online sessions this month for those who want more information about the proposed changes.