COLUMBIA - During last Monday’s Columbia City Council meeting, an issue involving the lack of diversity within the city’s Citizens Police Review Board was brought up by Cornellia Williams, a longtime Columbia resident and former member of the review board itself.
“Bill Davis, Baxter Nickels, Daryll Smith and I were part of the board in previous years since 2009,” Williams said. “It was very diverse then and now there are absolutely not minorities on the board.”
The Columbia Citizens Police Review Board was formed in 2009 so members of the community could report to the board about the actions of Columbia Police officers while on duty. When the board was formed, three of the members were Black and one was Latino. Now, only one member of board is Latina, while the rest of the board is white.
Columbia’s Third Ward councilman Karl Skala reassured Williams during the council meeting that there was not systematic process when hiring the next member of the Citizens Review Board.
“As people of color left the board, I saw their seats fill up with white people,” Williams said. “When I stepped down in March, I assumed that in April my seat would be filled with a minority, but it was not.”
Councilman Skala was on the Planning and Zoning Commission and helped form the Citizens Police Review Board back in 2009. Skala also stated that he has tried to push City Council to improve upon in-person board candidate interviews.
“Although we seek diversity, we really don’t have the means to be discriminate between diverse applicants and non-diverse applicants,” Skala said. “Even when it comes to City Council, there have only been three to four minority members in the council throughout the city’s history.”
According to the Columbia Missourian, Mayor Brian Treece noted that council made changes to the application process for boards and commissions to include demographic data, following a Feb. 10 meeting between council and the board. The application was updated before Williams' seat was filled.
The City of Columbia has a population of more than 120,000 citizens. The population includes 74.7% white citizens, while the remaining 25.3% are minorities, including 10.9% Black, 6.16% Asian and 2.23% Hispanic.
“I know for me, if I had an issue or complaint and I needed to speak to someone at the police review board; not seeing someone who had a face like mine, I would not feel comfortable,” Williams said.
The council will not be able to appoint another minority member to the board until at least November, when the terms of three members expire, according to the Columbia Missourian.