COLUMBIA − With significant accumulating snow in the forecast, the Missouri Department of Transportation says it's still struggling with staffing shortages.
“We are down several hundred [drivers] statewide and that is just plow operators," MoDOT District Maintenance Engineer Jason Shafer said.
MoDOT is down several hundred statewide plow operators, as KOMU 8 reported back in September. Shafer said the staff shortages are due to job vacancies and employees out sick due to the recent COVID-19 surge.
“We got a lot of vacancies, we have been saying that all winter," Shafer said. "So we are going to run everything we can, but we are not fully staffed.”
The lack of employees will cause delays for the roads being cleared.
“It's simply going to take longer to do our job than it normally does, and we’re going to get to it. It's just a matter of it's going to take us longer to get to it," Shafer said.
Shafer said they have plenty of plows but not enough employees.
“There are going to be trucks parked because we simply are not able to staff all of our trucks statewide, [on a] 24-hour basis, so we are going to have trucks parked," Shafer said. "That number fluctuates depending upon where you are in the state, but we are going to have trucks parked. We are going to use every bit of staff we do have to run everything we got for as long as we can.”
As for central Missouri, Shafer said crews start on Interstate 70, Highway 63 and Highway 54.
"And we work our way down from there, so we are still going to get around to all these routes," he said.
On Monday, MoDOT said available crews will be out across the state working 12-hour shifts throughout the day and night.
Columbia Public Works public information specialist John Ogan said they are not experiencing staffing shortages.
“We are at the same staffing levels this year that we had at this time in 2021, so we do not have any significant concerns in that regard," Ogan said.
Public Works is using outside help to assist in snow removal.
“We're bolstering our staff numbers with city employees outside of the Public Works department and also from outside contractors, who are going to be available to haul off snow from the downtown area,” Ogan said.
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team says a major winter storm is heading to central Missouri on Tuesday night, looking to stick around until Thursday.
MoDOT recommends looking at its traveler information map before heading out on the road.