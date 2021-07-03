LADDONIA - People in Laddonia celebrated the town's Sesquicentennial Saturday with contests, vendors, a raffle and an Honor Flight breakfast.
It was the 69th annual Fourth of July weekend celebration in Laddonia.
Melissa Deimeke, the chairman of the Laddonia sesquicentennial and Fourth of July celebration, said people were helping all day.
"The FFA's from Community R6 and Van Far have volunteered to run concession stands for me, there's actually a county commissioner who is running stands, the prosecutor is here barbecuing," Deimeke said.
Contests on best costumes, beards and babies were held throughout the day.
Two week old Oliver was the champion of the boys baby contest. His mom Caitlin Wells was quite proud.
"I didn't know how he was going to place," Wells said. "He got first, we're pretty excited about that."
Marty Summers competed in the Laddonia Centennial costume contest 50 years ago in 1971 as a young kid. His costume this year paid an homage to his costume back then.
"I was only 5 at the time but I was dressed pretty much like this," Summer said. "I wanted to replicate that a little bit as an adult."
Summer grew up in Laddonia and recently returned with his wife when they both retired from their jobs.
Daniel Hubbard organized the horseshoe contest for the day. Hubbard competes in horseshoe tournaments regularly with his horseshoe group around mid-Missouri. The group always competes in Laddonia for the Fourth of July.
"We've always loved to come here," Hubbard said. "The family atmosphere is always fun and that's what keeps us coming back."