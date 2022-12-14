AUDRAIN COUNTY - A Laddonia man was killed in a crash on Highway 54 at Route HH Wednesday night.
The two-vehicle crash happened around 4:05 p.m., the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
BREAKING: MSHP confirms one dead in fatal crash, southbound on US 54 in Audrain County.@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/vkaH4NWaH0— Ethan Becker (@Ethan__Becker) December 14, 2022
Harold Troesser, 84, was driving eastbound on Route HH in a 1999 Ford F150 and failed to yield, according to a crash report. His vehicle was then struck by a 2005 Ford F250 going southbound, driven by Larry Myers, 38, of Mexico.
Troesser was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.
Myers was not injured, the report said.