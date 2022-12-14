AUDRAIN COUNTY - A Laddonia man was killed in a crash on Highway 54 at Route HH Wednesday night.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 4:05 p.m., the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

Harold Troesser, 84, was driving eastbound on Route HH in a 1999 Ford F150 and failed to yield, according to a crash report. His vehicle was then struck by a 2005 Ford F250 going southbound, driven by Larry Myers, 38, of Mexico.

Troesser was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

Myers was not injured, the report said.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Recommended for you