AUDRAIN COUNTY − Two people were seriously injured Saturday following a crash on Route KK, near U.S. Highway 54.
A 22-year-old male driver from Laddonia was traveling west on Route KK around 12:30 p.m. Saturday when he traveled off the right side of the road, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The driver overcorrected off the left side of the road and struck an embankment, which caused their truck to overturn.
The driver and a 47-year-old female occupant were seriously injured, the report said. The driver was taken to University Hospital via Audrain County ambulance, while the occupant was taken by helicopter.
Neither the driver or occupant were wearing seatbelts, according to the report.