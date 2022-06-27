CAMDENTON - The Mid-County Fire Protection District was dispatched to a reported commercial structure fire in Camdenton on Sunday.
According to a press release, first responding crews arrived around 6:53 a.m. to Lake Area Liquidators on Old South 5 and found nearly a fourth of the building engulfed in flames. Firefighters from several other districts joined the scene to assist.
Firefighters entered the building through the front and rear to combat the blaze, and the fire was extinguished and marked under control, according to the release. All fire crew had cleared the scene by 10:30 a.m.
This fire occurred in an area with limited fire hydrant access, tankers were used to shuttle water to the fire.
There were no injuries reported in the incident. The building and its contents suffered fire, smoke and water damage.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, and the incident is being investigated by the MCFPD Fire Marshal's Office.