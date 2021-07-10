LAKE OF THE OZARKS- The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services declared Camden, Miller and Morgan counties; the three counties surrounding the lake. Despite this, the lake was still busy on Saturday.
Lake Regional Health System sent a letter to the community and said "things are bad" followed with "they are about to get much worse."
Cara Harris, a visitor from Montana said she did not see any COVID-19 restrictions while on her trip and she was thrilled.
"I don't see any sign of anything and I love it."
She hopes more people will come and enjoy the Lake as well.
"I say go live life, enjoy and have fun, this is a great place to be, the weather's beautiful, the people are amazing, you need to come."Harris said.
One business owner said business is better than it has ever been.
"Last year was the biggest year we've had in this store and this year is way ahead of last year." Mike Alhell, owner of We're Talking T-Shirts said.
CEO of Lake Regional Health System, Dane Henry said earlier this week he is worried for what's to come.