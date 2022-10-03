Lake-area parasailing business loses Ft. Myers Beach location to Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA — Owners of Paradise Parasail are safe after Hurricane Ian destroyed their home and business on Fort Myers Beach last week.
The company's only other location is at the Lake of the Ozarks — near where owner Chase Hussey grew up.
His sister, Lexi Jewell, began a GoFundMe to support him.
"They're currently in triage mode," Jewell said. "They haven't even had time to think about a long-term plan or what's next."
Becky Smith, a family friend of the Husseys who worked with his mother in the Lake area and also later moved to the Gulf Coast of Florida, has seen some of the aftermath firsthand.
She lives in Port Charlotte, about an hour north of Fort Myers.
"It breaks my heart when I see anybody go through this," she said.
Despite moving to Florida 15 years ago, the website for Paradise Parasails said Hussey makes frequent trips back to the Lake-area location.
And based off the response to his sister's GoFundMe, he is still very embedded in the same community he grew up in.
"It's wonderful people that live [in the Lake area]," Smith said. "And they all get together and help each other out, too. We're seeing a lot of Floridians do the same here."
A Facebook post from the company confirmed everyone who worked at the location is safe.
Jewell said she spoke with her brother for the first time since the hurricane hit on Sunday night. She said regular cell service is out in the Fort Myers Beach area.
She also said he is most concerned with supporting his other staff at the moment.
"That's when he made the comment to me that, 'It goes so much deeper than us, our company supports so many people and so many families and I don't want to let them down,'" she said about her conversation with her brother. "He's not even really thinking about himself right now, even though he also lost everything."