CAMDEN COUNTY - A Lake-area realtor involved a murder-for-hire plot will serve 96 hours in jail later this month.
Leigh Ann Bauman will serve time in at the Camden County jail between Aug. 19 and Aug. 23.
Bauman will be required to wear a SCRAM bracelet to monitor blood alcohol levels.
Bauman failed to appear at a scheduled hearing in May. Her defense attorneys cited that she had checked herself into rehab at the time of her hearing.
Bauman initially had three state accusations against her, but one was later dismissed. She agreed to the other two accusations.
Defense attorneys for Bauman stated she is attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and has sought counseling.
Bauman's bond has not been revoked at this time.
Bauman was previously charged with conspiracy to commit a felony in May. She was arrested in March 2021 after she allegedly tried to offer a group of people $1,500 to kill her former mother-in-law, instructing them to make her death "look like an accident." Investigators said Bauman believed her ex-mother-in-law was interfering with the relationship between her and her children. She bailed out in April 2021.