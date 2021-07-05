LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The Lake of the Ozarks saw thousands of visitors as people flocked to the water for the Fourth of July weekend.
One of the most popular destinations in the state, businesses around the lake enjoyed the holiday traffic as sales spiked across the area.
Luke Hagendorn, the general manager of Dog Days Bar and Grill, said this year, he and the staff were more than ready to handle the rush. During the height of the pandemic, Dog Days struggled to maintain restrictions as the number of people was simply overwhelming.
"Last year was a lot to handle," Hagendorn said. "With a year to prepare, we learned a lot of lessons and how to apply them. That's two holidays now where we've felt better as a staff."
Like Dog Days, many restaurants along the lake saw a high number of families and friends celebrating the weekend. Adam Burke, general manager of Neon Taco, said that as a new restaurant, the crowd was welcome.
"We were steady all weekend. Today [Monday] for lunch was actually our busiest time," Burke said. "For a place that's only been open since April, we had a pretty large crowd."
As COVID-19 restrictions continue to loosen, businesses look forward to the return to normalcy.