LAKE OZARK − Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, and plenty of people took to the Lake of the Ozarks in order to commemorate the occasion.
One business owner, however, expected more traffic.
"It definitely didn't feel like a holiday weekend," Michael Finley, bar manager at Larry's on the Lake, said. "It seems like it's very quiet, the past couple days."
Larry's on the Lake is the Lake of the Ozarks' only floating bar. Finley has been with the establishment for six years. He says that he's seen record breaking sales before the pandemic, but COVID and this summer's extreme heat have seen sales numbers go down.
One business is not having the same misfortune, however. The Hatch claims to be the Lake of the Ozarks' only true breakfast restaurant, and their sales are thriving.
"It's nothing like you've ever seen," Chris Gramling, a bartender at The Hatch, said. "The traffic from the water, all the tours, all the people coming to celebrate Labor Day weekend at the lake, it's been awesome."
Gramling has worked at the lake for seven years. He says the 2023 season has been the most hectic, and busiest, he has ever had. The Hatch is located right on the water, perched on a deck overlooking a dock and the lake, making it a popular spot for boaters to start their day.
"It's been wild, fun. We've been super busy," Crystal Marval, a manager at The Hatch, said. "There's a lot of business here, a lot of fun things for kids and families to do. It's great."
As summer comes to a close, it marks a bittersweet moment for the lives of the employees that work there.
"It's unfortunate that it's over, but it's been a great summer," Gramling said.