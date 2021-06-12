OSAGE BEACH - The Lake of the Ozarks did not break the Guinness World Record for Longest Boat Parade Saturday.
Mike Marcotte, an adjudicator from Guinness, announced the results at a press conference following the record attempt.
They needed more than 1,180 boats to beat the previous record set by Malaysia in 2014, but only 505 boats were counted.
More were registered, but some did not fully follow the guidelines set by the Guinness World Records.
For example, some boats did not finish the full parade, and others did not have the required flag displayed properly.
“What I need to see is that flag up on their boat in order for us to count that boat in the parade. Otherwise, what could happen is that someone might just join the parade in the middle,” Marcotte said.
Lagina Fitzpatrick, one of the organizers for the parade, considers the event a success regardless.
“This event was a fabulous display of community coming together and an impressive display of boats from our boating community across the country,” Fitzpatrick said.
Fitzpatrick says there might be another attempt to break the record in the future.
Today was was also the kickoff fundraising event for the Missouri Bicentennial celebration in the area.
Funds collected go to preparations for the celebration, the “Best Dam Fireworks Display,” scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 10 at the Lake.