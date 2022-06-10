LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The second attempt to beat the record for the world's largest boat parade is set to take place at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday starting at 11 a.m.
Participants and organizers are hoping to beat the current Guinness World Record of 1,180 vessels. It was set in Terengganu, Malaysia, in 2014.
There have been many attempts to break the record by different cities, including the Lake of the Ozarks' attempt last year.
Last year, boaters came to the Ozarks from across Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Colorado, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Nebraska.
The 2021 attempt counted 505 vessels, with some being disqualified due to violations of the Guinness World Record guidelines.
An event committee spokesperson said this year will look different than last year.
"Last year, this event was set up as a fundraiser for the bicentennial for the state of Missouri and to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Bagnell Dam," Lagina Fitzpatrick said. "At the time, we got through the process that we had to get through with Guinness World Records and we only had three weeks to market it."
Fitzpatrick said with almost 700 boats registered within three weeks, they raised money for a fireworks show in August, which was the birthday of Missouri.
"It was our first attempt so we felt it was pretty good," Fitzpatrick said. "They say the first time out you usually don't make the record for something like that, so we thought we should try it again!"
The excitement has continued from last year to now.
"We got a lot of great feedback that everybody had fun...Everybody is pretty excited that we are trying it again," Fitzpatrick said. "We weren't really sure if we were going to, but a lot of folks that were involved last year wanted to give it another try, so, we're going to do it again!"
This year, the organizers are looking to do things differently.
"The biggest change is the location of the parade on the water. We moved it to the Glaze Arm which is a no-wake area," Fitzpatrick said. "So, we moved it from the 3-mile marker to the 1-mile marker so it'll be completely no wake during the parade. We feel that's just a little safer approach."
John Zeller, the public manager of Public Beach 2 arena, expects some wake across the parade route.
"We will be thinking about safety and everyone having a very fun time," Zeller said.
The organizers have been working with various safety organizations to ensure a safe event.
"We did work with water patrol to move it to the Glaze Arm. We will have 10-12 safety boats on the water," Fitzpatrick said. "We are in communications with water patrol and the coast guard. The Coast Guard will be on sight as well as water patrol as a part of our safety boat fleet,"
Fitzpatrick's main goal for the event?
"We just want everybody to come out, enjoy it, have fun and be safe...and, obviously, to break the record."
Fitzpatrick feels as though the Lake of the Ozarks is the perfect place for a new record to be set.
"We have a big, beautiful waterway. We have a 54,000 acre lake here and to me it just makes sense that we would hold this record for the largest parade of boats. [The current record] is in Malaysia so let's bring that home to the U.S. and to the Lake of the Ozarks," she said. "Yet another thing we can hang our hat on. We were voted the best recreational lake in the nation by USA Today and Readers of Ten Best so let's show everybody why that is."
The boat race will extend across the lake from the 3 mile marker near Lake of the Ozarks State Park marina to the 1 mile marker of the Grand Glaze arm of the Lake of the Ozarks.
Fitzpatrick continues to encourage boaters to sign up, saying more participants are needed as some people will be unable to show up or won't be counted by Guinness. To register, go to funlake.com.
Registration is $20, with all proceeds going to the Lake of the Ozarks Water Safety Council.