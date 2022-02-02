Lake of the Ozarks residents, businesses prepare for winter storm

OSAGE BEACH — People at the Lake of the Ozarks woke up to snowy streets and many local businesses closed for the day.
Jeff Jones is an Uber and Lyft driver and was out driving around on the icy roads. He said people needed rides, even in the snow.
“It's a snowy day and some people need to go somewhere and I got a four-wheel drive vehicle to take them there,” Jones said.
For three years, Jones has been giving rides around the lake. This Wednesday morning, he said the roads are terrible.
“The roads are terrible. They're snow packed and covered. There's not many people out running around and those who are have four-wheel drive vehicles” Jones said.
Jones said he will get off the road when the blizzard conditions begin and when the visibility worsens. As for other drivers, his advice is to stay home.
“If you’re scared to drive in the snow, stay home because that's when you get into accidents” Jones said.
One of the few restaurants open around the lake on Wednesday afternoon was Pappos.
Dillan Heffelfinger is the assistant manager at Pappos, and he said his car doors froze this morning. The drive to work took extra long for Heffelfinger Wednesday because he had to defrost his car and drive slowly.
“It took me 40 minutes to get here, which normally takes me two minutes.” Heffelfinger said.
Heffelfinger thinks they are going to try to stay open unless it snows another 3 to 4 more inches.
“The ice is the problem,” Jones said.