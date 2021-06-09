OSAGE BEACH - The Guinness World Records title for the Largest Boat Parade is currently held by Malaysia, but Missouri hopes to take this title.
The Lake of the Ozarks is excited to attempt to break this record of 1,180 boats. Boats must be registered to enter the parade. The cost is $50, and registration will close at noon on June 11.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and will run from mile marker 19 of the main channel (near Dog Days Bar and Grill) to the 26 mile marker (near Margaritaville Lake Resort).
Following the parade, a press conference will be held to announce the results by a judicator from Guinness. The conference is scheduled for Saturday, June 12 at 2:30 p.m. at Margaritaville Lake Resort in Osage Beach.
Proceeds from the boat parade will go toward the "Best Dam Fireworks Display" fund scheduled on Missouri's birthday on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at the lake.