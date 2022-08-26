LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The 34th Annual Lake of the Ozarks Shootout Powerboats race will take place Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28 at Captain Ron's Bar and Grill.
The event, which starts at the 34.5 mile marker, will feature timed individual races with high-speed powerboats. The winner of the race will be named the overall "Top Gun" of 2022.
All proceeds of the race and other corresponding events will go to eight Lake-area fire and rescue departments and charity organizations around the Lake.
The current reigning champion from 2021 is American Ethanol, who's been the running champion for seven years straight at a high speed of 193 miles per hour. 2021's event also raised $445,000 for almost 40 different local charities.
