LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A trip to the Lake of the Ozarks is an annual Independence Day tradition for a lot of people from and outside of Missouri. This year, higher prices factored into a lot of tourists' plans.
Due to factors like continuing inflation and higher gas costs, prices on groceries, restaurant outings, lake activities, and more have all gone up. One man from Illinois said he comes to the lake yearly and has seen the prices go up this year on just about everything.
"I come here every year over the summer and more so this year rather than any other summer, the prices have gone up a lot and it sucks to see it happening," said Sam Hilbing.
The rise in prices also has some people staying closer to home, rather than seeking farther destinations. One woman from O'Fallon said she and her family decided this year it would be better to stay in the state to try to cut down on airfare and additional travel costs.
"We decided to take a local vacation because things are, you know, pretty expensive to be able to travel airfare and things like that. So local was better for us," said De-Etta Doyle.
One cost that also has had visitors pulling out more change is the price of groceries.
"Gas prices, of course, have been significant, but also grocery prices to feed a family of five it was you know, $400 for five days," Doyle said.
Despite the prices of just about everything rising Doyle said the lake has still been busy for the holiday weekend.
"It's always been one of the biggest weekends of the summer so I think I think it's been just as busy, which is great," Doyle said.