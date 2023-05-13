OSAGE BEACH- The Lake of the Ozarks Water Safety Council celebrated the installation of its first life jacket loaner station at State Park, Public Beach 2.
This is the first of many life jacket loaner stations being implemented throughout the state parks within the Lake of the Ozarks. Their purpose is to provide security and safety to children going out in the lake for families that don't own life jackets.
It is also one of many initiatives from the non-profit group, Lake of the Ozarks Water Safety Council, to keep people safe during the busy summer season.
Council member and boat captain Bob May said that this was a necessity for safety.
"This is a movement that has been around the country for a couple of years," May said. "It's taken us a couple of years to get the funds, grants, and donations to build these."
National organizations like the Sea Tow Foundation have been helping lakes and parks around the country fund public life jacket loaner stands. According to the US Coast Guard, children who are under the age of 13 are required to wear a life jacket whenever they are on an underway boat.
Organizations including the Marine Dealers Association, Ameren Missouri, and Captain's Association donated the funds needed to build, maintain, and supply these stations for years to come. Boy Scouts of America troop 29 helped build the stands for progression towards their eagle badges.
May says this is perfect for situations where families want to swim, but forget jackets for their younger members.
May said, "They can borrow one out of the cabinet, wear it while they are having fun out on the water and put it back in the cabinet when they are done, or if they want to take it some place else or keep it they can keep it."
Even if people don't bring all the jackets back, the continuous funding from the jacket stand sponsors will keep the stands replenished for at least three years, May said.
Amanda Krakue, a mother of two, said that this kind of thing is more than a convenience for many families.
"We always wanna keep our kids safe as much as we possibly can. It's a lot of fun out here and there are a lot of people, so it's hard to keep an eye on your kid at all times. It is really nice to have that extra security with a life jacket," Krakue said.
More stands on Public Beach 1 and two other commercial business beaches will have their own dedication ceremony in June.