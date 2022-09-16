CAMDENTON − Camden County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man wanted for a carjacking and assault.
The sheriff's office took a report of a carjacking and assault in the Richland area of Camden County Thursday afternoon.
The victim claimed she was giving a ride to a man in need. The man was identified as 43-year-old Stephen Wachholtz, of Eugene, Sunrise Beach, Richland, and Dixon, according to a press release.
According to authorities, Wachholtz called the victim for a ride after being asked to leave a residence in Eugene. The victim picked him up and he asked for a ride to Dixon. While en route, her vehicle began having mechanical problems and she told Wachholtz she was going to drive to her home.
At that point, Wachholtz allegedly attacked the victim by grabbing the steering wheel and attempted to cause the vehicle to crash. He then slammed her head into the steering wheel, the release said. When the victim attempted to flee the vehicle with the keys, Wachholtz allegedly grabbed her by the arm, bit her on the hand and took the keys from her. He then pushed her out of the vehicle and drove off, the sheriff's office said.
The victim has described the vehicle as a gold 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix with a damaged driver’s side taillight, with a Missouri license plate of EG2K0E.
The Camden County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing a probable cause affidavit asking for charges in this incident.
Wachholtz is also wanted on previous warrants for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone who sees the stolen Pontiac or knows of Wachholtz’s whereabouts should contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at 573-346-2243 or their local law enforcement agency.