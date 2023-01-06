LAKE OZARK— The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District announced Friday the addition of Cyanokits to all front-line paramedic units.
According to a press release, studies show levels of Cyanide are present in the bloodstream in 35% of all fire victims. Effects from this chemical can range from minor to severe toxicity with unconsciousness, and even death, if left untreated.
The treatment of hydroxocobalamin, the primary agent in Cyanokits, on smoke inhalation victims reverses the effect of Cyanide on the human body and allows it to be excreted through the kidneys.
Without this medication, there is a 0% chance of resuscitation in a severe Cyanide poisoning victim.
The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District says they see the kits as a priceless tool for public safety in the lake area.