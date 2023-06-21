LAKE OZARK - The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District conducted a water rescue on the Osage River Monday afternoon.
Dispatchers received reports of someone stranded with their UTV on Bell Island in the Osage River after water began to rise. Crews found a male patient on the island with no injuries and returned him to his parents at an adjacent campground, according to a news release.
Firefighters worked with the Missouri State Highway Patrol to return the UTV to the campground, according to the news release.