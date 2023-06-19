LAKE OZARK − The first drowning this year at the Lake of the Ozarks was reported over the weekend, and local firefighters are now reminding swimmers and boaters about how to enjoy vacations responsibly and safely.
The man, identified as Kendall Henderson, dove off a dock to swim, went below the water and did not resurface, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
David Woodward, deputy chief of the Lake Ozark Fire Department, said alcohol consumption is a big safety concern during these busy seasons.
"Alcohol consumption is a big concern, obviously we want people to have fun, but it can be the cause for accidents," he said. "Make sure when you are drinking you someone driving a boat who hasn't been drinking, and make sure you remember that when you are intoxicated, you cannot swim as well."
Woodward also said when it's hot, alcohol mixed with sweating can cause dehydration, so make sure to properly hydrate when spending long hours on the water.
Both Woodward and George Creamer, another firefighter, said the most important thing to do is wear a lifejacket.
"Accidents happen, you can't really avoid it," Creamer said. "But the most important thing you can do is wear a properly-fitted life jacket."
There are two common types of life jackets: PFD 2 and PFD 3. A PFD 2 is designed to keep someone's head above water who may have gone unconscious, and it is not designed for water sports. A PFD 3 is designed more for water sports. Creamer said to make sure it's U.S. Coast Guard approved, and that it fits your chest size and weight range.
"The fit of the life jacket is very important," Creamer said. "You should be able to breathe still, but it should be pretty tight and you don't want it to slide up and down your chest."
Woodward's last piece of advice to anyone staying at the Lake of the Ozarks is to know your location, in case an accident does happen.
"Make sure you know where you are if you do have to call 911," he said. "It could save precious time, even if you don't live here and are just visiting."