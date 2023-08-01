MILLER COUNTY − No injuries reported after residential structure fire in Lake Ozark Tuesday morning.
The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District responded to the fire on Ridgewood Drive around 6:21 a.m.
First responders found a family home with smoke and fire visible from the back of the structure.
There was no one home at the time of the fire, which was brought under control within 30 minutes. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire was determined to be a lightening strike from the heavy storms in the area, according to the Lake Ozark Fire Protection District.