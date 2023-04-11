Lake Ozark man charged after fleeing from authorities, crashing into business

MILLER COUNTY – A Lake Ozark man has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest after authorities say he ran from police and crashed his vehicle into a concrete loading dock.
Timothy Crowley, 38, was wanted by the Missouri Department of Corrections for a parole violation when deputies attempted to stop his vehicle Monday on U.S. Highway 54, Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire shared on Facebook.
According to the release, Crowley drove into a grassy median to escape law enforcement at a high rate of speed before crashing into a closed business' loading dock.
He tried to escape on foot but was found in a nearby wooded area and taken into custody, the release said. Officers said they found fentanyl and methamphetamine in Crowley's belongings.
Crowley is currently being held at the Miller County Adult Detention Center without bond.