MILLER COUNTY - A man charged with multiple felonies was sentenced Thursday.
Cody Umfleet was sentenced to 13 years in prison for the class D felonies of second-degree arson, first-degree stealing and unlawful use of a weapon.
He received an additional 90 days in jail for unlawful possession of a firearm.
He pled guilty to damaging a convenience store in Brumley and stealing a firearm from the store. He also admitted to possessing the firearm while he was a convicted felon.
Umfleet was taken into custody after an attempted robbery at a Menards store. Officers found the stolen firearm from the convenience store in his car.
According to a probable cause statement, Umfleet worked with another man, Kyle McComb. The two men set fire to the gas station and stole cigarettes, candy and more from inside.
Umfleet was charged as a “prior and persistent” criminal offender because he previously pled guilty to two or more felonies.