LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The Lake of the Ozarks Board of Alderman voted to close off traffic on Bagnell Dam Boulevard, or "the Strip," from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. from Wednesday, Sept.15 until Monday, Sept. 20.
The closure is due to the upcoming Bikefest event.
I’m here on the Lake Ozark Strip where the city’s Board of Alderman voted no vehicles other than motorcycles or emergency vehicles will be allowed to enter from 11 a.m. - 2 a.m. starting Wednesday. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/LnpFWtiXEu— Elyse Schoenig (@ElyseSchoenig) September 13, 2021
According to the city's public information officer, motorcycles, three-wheel vehicles and emergency vehicles will still be allowed to drive on the Strip. He said Bikefest's sponsor usually applies for a permit to close just the center lane of Bagnell Dam Boulevard for motorcycles to park. This year, no one applied.
"The pressure was mounting from the public, motorcyclists, motorcycle enthusiasts, restaurant/bar owners to have it [the Strip] close," Dan Field said. "An ordinance was brought forward to the city last week, and they voted unanimously to close it."
Field said this is the first time traffic on the Strip has been closed for this may days. In previous years, other vehicles were able to park on both sides of the center lane and up and down the strip itself because of the permit. This year, all other vehicles will not be able to cross drive through the area from Ballenger Road to the dam.
"We're basically accommodating Bikefest in doing this," Field said.
One restaurant manager along the Strip says he's not worried about his business for the week.
"We'll still be busy with all the bikes, they'll be up and down the strip," Stewart's Restaurant manager Richard Crimins said. "We'll also still get some locals in the mornings."
For one Lake of the Ozarks resident, however, she said she had to eat at Crimins's restaurant Monday because she won't be able to get in during Bikefest.
"We'll let them have their fun," Darline Schmitt said. "We have it all the other times."
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, a deadly shooting happened in July at the Bagnell Dam Strip.
Crimins said he's not worried that what happened just down the street will happen again.
"I think that was an isolated incident," he said. "I've been here 8 or 9 years and that's the first time something like this has ever happened."
The Bagnell Dam bridge is also closed for the next three months due to construction.