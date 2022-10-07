CAMDENTON - Three people were arrested Wednesday afternoon after a search warrant was served in Lake Ozark.
The Camdenton County Sheriff's Deputy and Task Force Officers from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served the warrant at an apartment on Casa Del Rio Drive, according to a news release.
Law enforcement officers said they seized fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia commonly used in the distribution and consumption of controlled substances.
Camdenton law enforcement arrested three individuals who were at the scene: Drew Caudill, 32; Gino Johnson, 35; and Chloee Brummitt, 20. All three were transferred to the Camden County Adult Detention Facility and charged with multiple offenses.
Caudill was charged with a felony of possession of a controlled substance and later released on a summons.
Johnson was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, hindering prosecution of a felony, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He is still in custody on a probation violation and is being held without bond.
Brummitt was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. She is still in custody on warrants for failure to appear and contempt of court and is being held without bond.
All three will appear before a judge later this month, officials said.