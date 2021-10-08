Lake Regional announces interim CEO

OSAGE BEACH - The Lake Regional Health System Board of Directors has announced Kevin McRoberts as the health system’s interim chief executive officer.
McRoberts will be the leader of the organization while a nationwide search is conducted to replace Dane W. Henry, was CEO since September 2017.
Henry announced his resignation in September for Jan. 3, 2022.
McRoberts joined Lake Regional in 2000 and currently serves as executive vice president and chief operating officer, overseeing ancillary services, facilities, human resources, operations and rehab therapies.
McRoberts will begin working under the new position starting Jan. 3, 2022 and will return to his previous role when a new CEO is announced.
“The board has great confidence in Kevin and our executive leadership team,” said James D. Judas Jr., board chair. “Great things are happening at Lake Regional, and we want to maintain this team’s momentum. This transition strategy allows Kevin and Dane to begin working now to ensure continuity into the new year and a sustained focus on key initiatives."
Judas believes McRoberts will be able to step up to challenge and continue to have success at the new position.
"The board is grateful to Kevin for stepping into this interim role while we conduct the CEO search,” Judas said. “He has demonstrated leadership in operations and will continue to have an important role in shaping market growth, including construction of our new Lebanon campus, throughout our CEO search and after the new leader is announced.”