OSAGE BEACH − Lake Regional CEO Dane Henry has announced his resignation, effective Jan. 3, 2022.
Henry will become president of Partners Cooperative Inc., in Atlanta. He will oversee an organization that supports more than 30 health systems and their hospital subsidiaries, according to Lake Regional Vice President of Public Relations Jennifer Bethurem.
Bethurem says Lake Regional anticipates conducting a nationwide search for Henry's successor.
"As we begin the search for Dane’s successor, the board stands firmly committed to continuing the work we’ve started," James D. Judas Jr., chair, Lake Regional Health System Board of Directors, said. "It’s imperative that we keep pushing forward – growing our footprint, implementing technology and facilities projects that promote safety and efficiency, recruiting the best physicians, and rallying community support for advanced health care services."
Judas thanked Henry for his vision to "build a stronger organization based on commitment to culture and shared values."
"Dane’s energy and determination have shaped the work we do today, as well as where we see ourselves in the future," Judas said.