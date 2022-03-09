Osage Beach — Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach has named Kevin McRoberts, FACHE, as its new chief executive officer, effective immediately.
McRoberts has been serving as interim CEO since Jan. 3.
“Kevin is an experienced executive who has a proven ability to provide strategic leadership,” James D. Judas Jr., president of the Lake Regional Health System board of directors, said.
McRoberts has more than 25 years of health care experience. His experience includes 22 years at Lake Regional.
"...it was clear Kevin is the right choice to maintain Lake Regional’s momentum," Judas said.
Prior to serving as interim CEO, McRoberts was executive vice president and chief operating officer, overseeing ancillary services, facilities, human resources, operations and rehab therapies.
“We have an amazing team at Lake Regional, whom I am proud to serve,” McRoberts said.
McRoberts previously served as CEO for Missouri Advantage in Jefferson City, and as executive director with Conemaugh Health Systems in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.
He has a master’s degree in health administration from the University of Missouri and bachelor’s degree in management from Missouri State University, all before joining Lake Regional in 2000.