OSAGE BEACH - With the weather warming up, many businesses near the Lake of the Ozarks are looking to hire new employees to meet demands.
Lake Regional Health System is offering relocation assistance and signing bonuses for certain positions.
Vice President of Human Resources Tom Williams said one reason they are offering incentives is to stand apart from business around them.
"It's Lake of the Ozarks, so we are preparing as a community for our busy season which means most of our local businesses are ramping up for our visitors for the summer, so it makes finding staff more challenging," Williams said.
He said they are looking to fill 80 positions and are searching locally and out of the area for new employment.
"I don't find professional staff here locally," Williams said. "There's not another hospital to go recruit an ICU nurse here, so we do spread our wings and often times we do national level recruiting for professional level positions."
The health system is supported by one hospital and network of primary care and specialty clinics throughout the region.
Williams said as the Lake of the Ozarks community grows they must grow as well to meet that demand.
"It's really important that we our providing a level continuity and care for our community," he added.
