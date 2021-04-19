OSAGE BEACH - Lake Regional Occupational Medicine will allow businesses, who want to provide their employees access to the COVID-19 vaccine, to schedule vaccination clinics.
Businesses must have 30 or more employees to schedule a clinic at the place of business.
If a business has fewer than 30 employees, Lake Regional Occupational Medicine can schedule vaccination clinics at a nearby Lake Regional clinic.
“We want to help keep our workforce healthy by preventing employees from getting sick with COVID-19,” said Rachel Bailey, Lake Regional Occupational Medicine clinic manager. “Our goal is to make it convenient for area businesses to get their adult employees vaccinated.”
To schedule a clinic or for more information, including the administration fee, contact Rachel Bailey at 573-348-8045.