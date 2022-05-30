LAKE OZARK - Memorial Day weekend marked the beginning of the summer season for the Lake of the Ozarks.
Many people came to the lake to celebrate the holiday weekend with friends and family. While some people enjoyed time off, others worked on Memorial Day.
One store owner, Belinda Bell, said she worked on Memorial Day to provide business to customers, as well as honor those who are currently serving, first responders, veterans and their families.
She founded her business, We The People Flags and T-Shirts, in 2019. She creates custom wooden flags and signs.
Bell said opening the store and creating wooden art pieces helped her heal and gain strength after going through a rough time in her life.
"With a brain injury, you lose some things. And it makes it hard to do things that you have been able to do all of your life. And sometimes you just need to get into a quiet place where you can just focus on one thing," she said. "Because there's a lot of things that you do not have control over and so woodworking gives me time to when I can just focus on one thing. At the end of the day I have something I created and I just really enjoy it."
Bell said she enjoys interacting with new people and hearing the story behind their custom art.
"One time this lady came in a couple years ago, and her grandfather was a World War II P.O.W. [prisoner of war] and I got to hear her story about her grandfather," Bell said. "And so I got to create a beautiful flag for her and honor her grandfather. I just love hearing the stories of these veterans."
She said she came up with the name for her store after everything that she had been through.
"We the People came because we carry things for military and first responders and Second Amendment rights," Bell said. "And I think our country really needs to come together. And remember that we're all in this together. And so I just really want people to know when they come to my shop, that we're all in this together and we are all Americans and we just need to grow together. Remembering that America is for everyone."