Lakes of Missouri volunteer program celebrates 30 years

MOBERLY – Moberly has 13,000 residents, one municipal drinking water source and two water-watchers on a motorboat: Frank Fillo and Lynn Fair.
The couple is starting their 22nd year testing the water quality in Sugar Creek Lake. They are the longest-serving volunteers of the Lakes of Missouri volunteer program, a statewide community science initiative that will celebrate its 30th anniversary in May. It now spans 200 volunteers, 65 lakes and more than 130 testing sites.
The project has contributed a rare long-term dataset on the lake’s life-supporting capacity to the University of Missouri, which uses it for research. The data also go to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, which uses them to establish pollution standards for each lake.
“This [dataset] is uncommon. It’s a gem,” program manager and lead researcher Alba Argerich said.
The work of these water-watchers is by no means rocket science, though it is much more important to their community. Armed with plastic jugs, measuring tape and thermometers, Fillo and Fair take their motorboat onto the lake eight times per year to measure lake water quality. The couple has amassed over 800 hours spent and 150 samples taken on the water.
“The neighbors are probably glad they’re not doing it,” Fair said as she rifled through a worn blue bucket on the boat’s seat.
Community scientists with the program use kits to test lake chlorophyll levels, suspended solids, and fertilizer chemicals on-site. They also collect water samples for analysis in the MU Limnology Lab.
There are similar statewide lake monitoring programs in other Midwestern states, like Minnesota, Indiana and Michigan. But Lakes of Missouri’s work is among the longest-lasting and most precise of the bunch.
“The thing that really sets us apart is that the data that we get from this are damn fine data,” Lakes of Missouri coordinator Tony Thorpe said.
And the data is not just quality, but impactful. The program’s Table Rock Lake algal bloom data was a key asset for the DNR to limit phosphorus dumping into the James River in 1999.
The metrics gathered measure fertilizer nutrients and algae populations in the lake. Potassium and nitrogen loads from fertilizer generally enter Missouri lake as rainwater drainage from nearby farms. These chemicals feed growths of poisonous algae on Midwestern water bodies. These algae can kill dogs when ingested and give humans neurological issues.
“These algal blooms, I'm seeing a lot of people worried about them,” Argerich added. “Nitrogen and phosphorus are big concerns that not only affect Missouri, but all other states. Even down to the Gulf of Mexico.”
Argerich is referring to gulf hypoxia, or low-oxygen dead zones. This phenomenon occurs when agricultural pollution enters the Gulf via the Mississippi River. The runoff feeds large plankton and algal blooms that sap dissolved oxygen in the water when they die. The process kills fish and other creatures, weakening biodiversity in the ecosystem. The long-term data from the Lakes of Missouri volunteer project makes MU a research leader in gulf hypoxia.
Thorpe said quality measurements are an investment. He estimates he drives 4,000 to 5,000 miles a year to do trainings and retrieve samples.
“None of us do this for the money,” he said.
Back on Sugar Creek Lake, Fillo reaches over the side of the boat and drops his Secchi disk into the murky green depths. The tool is a black-and-white wooden disk used to measure lake transparency. He pulls it up, revealing a line of measuring tape.
“Three feet,” he said.
Fair, listening, dunks her arm in the lake and retracts it with a jug full of water.
The couple first met at a Missouri River folklore concert in the 1990s and retired early. Fair is now a practicing water massage therapist, who uses jets and water pressure for spa treatments. Fillo is a retired video producer who worked with MU. They were recruited by MU freshwater ecologist Jack Jones, who started the program.
The couple have long considered themselves “water people.” With the label comes the duty to care for it.
“A lot of people don't think about [water quality] until it's way wrong,” Fillo said. “And hopefully this is a little way of paying attention before it goes way wrong.”
“And if it is way wrong,” Fair adds. “We’ll squawk!”
In coming years, Thorpe said it would be nice if Lakes of Missouri could recruit some younger blood. The average volunteer has been sampling for nine years, and he has seen a number of community members pass on or move away. The program has started up a high school extension program at Rock Bridge High School that Thorpe hopes will get more youth involvement.
But regardless, the longtime leader holds confidence in the program to sustain itself long after he – or anyone else – is gone.
“The volunteers are passionate,” Thorpe said. “They want good numbers, and then [to] see those numbers put to work.”