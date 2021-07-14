Lakeside Ashland Development moves forward under conditions

ASHLAND - A conditional use permit is allowing an entertainment complex to move forward, but the site plan for Lakeside Ashland was put on hold until it complies with Boone County fire requirements and a traffic study is met.
"We're concerned about traffic issues and fire and emergency equipment getting to and from our homes on that small road," Sarah Pierce said. "We're concerned about noise and just loss of property value."
Pierce lives in a neighborhood on Eagle Ridge Road, less than a mile from the venue that will include an outdoor movie theater, stage, playground and more.
"We're not antidevelopment," Pierce said. "We're just concerned about safety and just enjoyment of sleeping at night."
Nic Parks is the CEO and developer of Lakeside. He said he has long term goals for the area.
"Ultimately we want it to be a kind of eat, play and stay destination," Parks said. "That might take five years, so right now we're working on the eat and play."
He said he is working on addressing the concerns of the neighbors.
He said with this plan there should be no line of cars waiting to get in and affecting traffic.
When it comes to noise, Parks said they are working on the science and set up.
"The sound and light system is being made to direct it at the crowd," Parks said.
Parks said they've done some research.
"We believe that the closest home," Parks said. "we would be at 65 decibels if we had a normal concert size."
He said a normal conversation is about 60 decibels, so he is hoping the nearest neighbor won't even be able to hear it in their homes.
The Ashland Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4-1 to give the conditional use permit. Entertainment must end by 10 p.m. on weekdays and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
Parks hopes to open by Easter, 2022.