BOONE COUNTY - After almost a year of controversy and legal concerns, developers plan to have Lakeside Ashland in full swing by this summer. However, as construction progresses, residents of a nearby neighborhood worry it will threaten their safety, and the local fire code does not have a clear interpretation.
The entertainment complex plans to include an outdoor theatre, restaurants and a rope course. Project manager Nic Parks says he made the plans with families like his own in mind.
"I have a 9-year-old son and a 3-year-old daughter, so I'm thinking, 'What would we want to do? What would we enjoy?'" Parks said. "Let's come out here and watch the Disney movie."
It's located right off the Route H and Log Providence Road exit of U.S. 63 in Ashland. Parks hopes the location will help bring in an audience from a wide range of locations.
"We thought it made a lot of sense because now we can draw from Jeff City, and Ashland is one of the fastest growing towns around," Parks said. "I think that we'll be able to find a good employment base. A lot of high school students in the Ashland area would be employees."
However, that entrance on Log Providence Road is the same road that Log Providence District residents use to get home. That means if there's an emergency in the neighborhood, EMS vehicles will have to use the same road as people trying to get to Lakeside Ashland.
"It's a public disaster waiting to happen because of the single road in and out," Lori Wallace, a resident of Log Providence District, said.
Wallace is one of dozens of Log Providence residents concerned by the recent development and what it will mean for their safety.
"It's going to be a huge bottleneck," Wallace said. "I see our safety, and also the safety of the people who are in the venue, not only the people who live here in the neighborhood, will potentially be trapped either at home or trapped away."
However, an unclear fire code means there's no straightforward solution for the debate.
The Southern Boone County Fire Protection District mainly follows the 2018 version of the International Fire Code. In Appendix D of that code, neighborhoods with more than 30 homes needs two access points. Log Providence has almost 60 homes, but the rule doesn't apply since the neighborhood existed before the district adopted this fire code.
A commercial structure that is over 30 feet, such as the movie screen that Lakeside Ashland is building, must have at least two entrance points. However, there's disagreement over if that means the project is responsible for two entrances to itself or two to the neighborhood it shares an access point with.
KOMU 8 reached out to the Southern Boone County Fire Protection District, and the fire marshal confirmed the fire code does not offer a clear distinction.
Parks hopes that, despite this conflict, the neighborhood can find a way to work together with the project.
"There's been some concerns about them maybe not wanting anything here or concerns about what's coming here," Parks said. "But in the long term, I think we're going to actually be working together, I hope."
Parks hopes to have the venue open by July 4.