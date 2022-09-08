BOONE COUNTY − Lakeside Ashland is hosting an open house Thursday at 6 p.m. before the venue's first documentary showing on Friday.
The outdoor entertainment venue's soft opening has been pushed back several times. Lakeside Ashland's owner Nic Parks said the venue was supposed to be open for a full season by now.
"You start to put together a timeline, and you think 'okay, that sounds good. We can do that in about a year,'" Parks said. "And then once you get into it, you realize there's supply chain issues, there's labor shortages, there's all kinds of things that keep you from hitting that type of deadline."
But some neighbors are concerned about the new venue, located on East Log Providence Road. Lucie Hess lives in the Log Providence neighborhood, which is technically not inside the Ashland city limits. This means that the neighborhood won't receive tax benefits that the venue generates.
"The only thing we would gain would be maybe some taxes to the schools and maybe the south Boone County Fire Department," Hess said.
Hess said the neighborhood is concerned about the noise, but that's not their main concern.
With Parks expecting to fit up to 1,500 people in Lakeside Ashland in the next season, it's unlikely the parking lot could fit that many people. The neighborhood is concerned that if cars choose to park illegally, the one-lane road won't be able to fit emergency service vehicles.
Additionally, there's currently only one road to get into the venue.
"How are 1,000 people gonna get out of there if there's one way in," Hess said.
Hess said she is also concerned about the light pollution coming from the big screen. The screen is visible from the highway, and she worries that drivers could become distracted.
"I can't figure out why the clouds were all different colors, pink, purple, yellow and green," Hess said. "Well, the screen was on."
Neighbors aren't upset about the possibility of bringing more people into Ashland, but Hess said the issue has always been about safety concerns.
Parks plans on hosting live music events, movie showings, sports watch parties and private events at the venue. He said during the soft open, he plans on hosting a lot of fundraisers.
"We plan about one a month during a normal season where we'll do a revenue share event with a local charity," Parks said.
Parks plans on continuing to add onto Lakeside Ashland. He wants to add a beach and splash pad to the nearby lake, a playground, a zip line over the lake, sand volleyball arenas, mini golf, a ropes course and even a Ferris wheel.
"Ultimately we hope that it becomes a eat, play, stay destination," Parks said. "So multiple restaurants, tons of activities."
Parks wants to bring a hotel to the airport exit so people can stay nearby.
"We do plan on working our way upwards from 1,500 next season," Parks said. "In a few years we might land at around 5,000, maybe even 7,000."
Lakeside Ashland's Lakeside Grill is still under construction, but the screen has been finished and the venue plans on showing movies and documentaries starting Friday. More information about the venue's opening and events can be found on its Facebook page.